Lubango — 1º de Agosto team last Wednesday conquered the 13th National Chess Festival by teams, with 17 points, after beating the Núcleo do Prenda team by 2,5 - 1,5, in the ninth round and last game of the competition.

The second position of the competition was taken by Progresso do Sambizanga, with 16 points, while the third place was taken by Escola de Xadrez de Viana, with 13 points.

Macovi Sport Clube ended up in the fourth position, with 12 points.

The best player of the competition was António Apolinário from the René do Castilho do Cunene team.

The competition, held in Lubango City, capital of the southern Huila Province, was disputed in the Swiss system by 110 players from the provinces of Huila, Luanda, Benguela, Cunene, Uige, Huambo, Cuanza Sul and Namibe.