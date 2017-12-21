Gambia: China Hopes to Expand Cooperation With Gambia

Beijing — China hopes to enhance political mutual trust and expand cooperation in all fields with Gambia during President Adama Barrow's visit, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Wednesday.

Barrow will pay a state visit to China from Wednesday to next Tuesday, at the invitation of Chinese PresidentXi Jinping.

China and Gambia resumed diplomatic relations in March 2016 after ties had been severed for 21 years. Barrow is the first Gambian president to visit China since the two countries resumed ties.

During the visit, President Xi will hold a welcoming ceremony and banquet for Barrow, and they will hold talks and attend a signing ceremony of cooperation documents, Hua said at a daily press briefing.

Chinese PremierLi Keqiangand top legislatorZhang Dejiangwill also meet with Barrow, respectively.

Hua said Barrow will also visit southern Chinese cities of Xiamen and Guangzhou.