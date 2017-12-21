21 December 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: NEC Remains Committed to Run-Off, Chairman Korkoya Discloses

By A. Omaska Jallah

The Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) Jerome Korkoya has informed members of the Liberian Senate that the commission is set and prepared to hold the run-off election on December 26, 2017.

Chairman Korkoya said despite the many challenges and constraints the commission is facing in terms of implementing the recommendations from the Supreme Court, it is ready to meet the timeline for the holding of the run-off election.

The NEC Chairman spoke Tuesday when he, along with other Commissioners, appeared before the full plenary of the Liberian Senate to answer to questions regarding the implementation of the Court's mandates.

The communication which prompted the appearance of the NEC Commissioners was written to the plenary by Lofa County Senator Stephen Zargo.

In his communication, Sen. Zargo said NEC should appear before that body to answer to questions relative to the implementing of the Supreme Court's mandate.

Korkoya told the senate that ECOWAS Technical Team has been working with the commission to fully execute the mandate of the court.

The Supreme Court, among other things, mandated the NEC to fully clean-up and publish the Final Registration Roll (FRR).

During cross-examinations by members of the senate, NEC commissioners said they have been working with the two political parties in the run-off including Congress for Democratic Change and Unity Party to implement the court's mandate.

