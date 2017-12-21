21 December 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Don't Postpone Run-Off' Election' - Chief Zanzan Kawor

Tagged:

Related Topics

By N. Dweh Nimley

The head of the National Council of Chiefs and Elders of Liberia Chief Zanzar Kawor has warned against the postponement of the pending run-off election slated for December 26, 2017.

The National Elections Commission has set next Tuesday as the new date for the run-off between the ruling Unity Party of Joseph Boakai and the Coalition for Democratic Change of George Weah.

But with another law suit hanging over the polls, Chief Kawor warned against any attempt to delay the run-off.

Chief Kawor said the traditional and indigenous people of Liberia will ask the President and other stakeholders some hard questions if they turned out to vote on Tuesday and there is no election.

The traditional leader is at the same time calling on the National Elections Commission to clean up the Final Registration Roll as mandated by the Supreme Court ahead of Tuesday's run-off.

According to him, they are tired with the constant changing of the election date, warning that Liberia is not a toy.

Chief Kawor spoke to journalists Tuesday at the headquarters of the National Traditional Council of Liberia in Sinkor, Monrovia.

The Unity Party last week filed 28 counts Bill of Information to the Supreme Court complaining that the electoral body is not complying with the High Court's mandates.

Liberia

Supreme Court Upholds December 26 Runoff Date

The stage is set for the runoff election between Sen. Weah and V.P. Boakai Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.