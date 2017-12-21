Liberia: 'Don't Postpone Run-Off' Election' - Chief Zanzan Kawor

The head of the National Council of Chiefs and Elders of Liberia Chief Zanzar Kawor has warned against the postponement of the pending run-off election slated for December 26, 2017.

The National Elections Commission has set next Tuesday as the new date for the run-off between the ruling Unity Party of Joseph Boakai and the Coalition for Democratic Change of George Weah.

But with another law suit hanging over the polls, Chief Kawor warned against any attempt to delay the run-off.

Chief Kawor said the traditional and indigenous people of Liberia will ask the President and other stakeholders some hard questions if they turned out to vote on Tuesday and there is no election.

The traditional leader is at the same time calling on the National Elections Commission to clean up the Final Registration Roll as mandated by the Supreme Court ahead of Tuesday's run-off.

According to him, they are tired with the constant changing of the election date, warning that Liberia is not a toy.

Chief Kawor spoke to journalists Tuesday at the headquarters of the National Traditional Council of Liberia in Sinkor, Monrovia.

The Unity Party last week filed 28 counts Bill of Information to the Supreme Court complaining that the electoral body is not complying with the High Court's mandates.