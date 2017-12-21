Liberia: 'Ellen Is the Evil Hand Controlling Weah,' Says ALP's Urey

The political leader of the All Liberian Party (ALP), Benoni W. Urey, has described Senator George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) as a "good, humble and respectful person" that should not be given the Liberian presidency, "because he is being controlled by an evil hand."

Urey, who spoke unequivocally without mincing his words, named President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as "the evil hand" that is controlling the CDC standard bearer.

At an elaborate ceremony where he and the executive committee members and the entire ALP endorsed the presidential bid of the vice president and standard bearer of the ruling Unity Party (UP), Joseph N. Boakai, Urey said President Sirleaf was responsible for many problems in Liberia, adding that she is prepared to leave Liberia in problems with the support given to Senator Weah.

Urey said "President Sirleaf is the worst thing that has ever happened to Liberia," especially over the past 40 years.

"She has had hands in all of the trouble and problems we have had in this country; and she still wants to be in control by supporting the presidential bid of Senator Weah. We will turn this country over to the real people," Urey said, adding that it was unfortunate for President Sirleaf, who has said the worst things about Senator Weah, to begin supporting his presidential bid.

"I want to call on all partisans, supporters, fans and sympathizers of the ALP to vote VP Boakai, because we have President Sirleaf and Jerome G. Korkoya of the National Elections Commission (NEC) now wanting to make Weah president," he said.

According to Urey, any standard bearer who doesn't support the presidential bid of VP Boakai does not love Liberia, and should not be given the opportunity to lead Liberia now or in the future.

The Vice President of Liberia, and standard-bearer of Unity Party (UP), Joseph N. Boakai, said Liberia is in a critical condition and needs men and women who can express themselves as well as represent Liberia both nationally and internationally.

"If you make a mistake, we all will live here. When you vote right in this election, you will see your independence. We have to build this country for the benefit of the young people," VP Boakai urged Liberians.

"We want to make sure that young people can be trained and be able to transform their lives. We are making friends out there not for ourselves, but for the youth population for Liberia."

The political leader of the All Liberian Party (ALP), Benoni W. Urey, alongside Vice President and Mrs. Boakai at yesterday's endorsement ceremony held at the ALP headquarters in Monrovia

According to VP Boakai, Liberians are supporting him because they know what he is prepared to bring to Liberia, something he said a lot of people don't care about, but are rather only interested in being elected.

"No one in Liberia has money, because we have failed to empower Liberians. This is what I want to do for the young people. We cannot give our country to people who say 'this is our time,' because 'our time' is for people who are prepared," VP Boakai said.

Boakai lauded Urey for his constancy in Liberian politics and love for Liberia, noting: "It has been demonstrated by providing jobs for young people and helping to change Liberia."

J. S. B. Theodore Momo, Jr., chairman of the All Liberian Party (ALP), who read the party's endorsement statement, said: "Like other serious minded Liberians, our movement's conviction to intervene in the socioeconomic and political agenda of the country was primarily precipitated by the tremendous developmental challenges and neglect the country is being confronted by."

Momo said the party is resilient in its quest for better governance, because poverty, ignorance and diseases have taken a toll on the population.

"We believe the Liberian people have been reduced to the lowest ebb, while national frustration, anger and ridicule among the people have been comparable to other societies in recent world history," he said.

He said ALP's quest for state power, followed by a clear diagnosis of national challenges, presented a national platform centered around fostering an agro-based economy that would eventually give rise to the urgent intervention and acceleration of the other developmental sectors of the country.

They include: infrastructure, education, health, water and electricity, youth empowerment and decentralization, with job creation at the core of the national development engine that would stir the nation towards total recovery.

"The Liberian people are presented with a very peculiar situation of leadership in the second round of the October 10 elections phase, which the ALP leadership have carefully discussed and analyzed and understood very well that there is a need to change the style of leadership in the country," he said, adding that the decision to take part in the second round of election is also motivated by a deep, sober reflection of "the county's progress, peace and stability, better leadership and governance, reconciliation, job creation and empowerment of the Liberian."