Malawi: DC Calls for Total Commitment As Distribution of IDs Starts in Blantyre

Blantyre — District Commissioner for Blantyre, Benett Nkasala has appealed to the District Registration Task Force (DRTF) team, head teachers, teachers and all officers involved in the distribution of the National Identity cards (IDs) to commit themselves and make sure the exercise is a success.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Monday, Nkasala said distribution of the national identity cards is one of the important programmes that the government of Malawi was currently implementing.

He however noted that for the programme to register success, it will require commitment from officers that have been entrusted with the responsibility to distribute these cards.

"As we start distribution of these IDs, may I appeal to all officers to take the exercise seriously, as this is one of the most important programmes of Malawi Government.

"Officers should make sure that they are available for all the 21 days of the distribution exercise and conduct themselves in a manner in which they have been trained," he said.

The DC said it was the expectation of his office as well as that of government that 95 per cent of the identity cards would be collected.

Assistant District Registrar who is also the leader of the DRTF, George Chitsonga, assured the DC that the team would do its best and ensure that the programme is not in any way compromised.

"We will give out our best," Chitsonga said briefly.

Blantyre District, which is in the third phase of the exercise, received its IDs on Saturday, 9th December, 2017 and about 712 registrants are expected to receive their cards.

The initial distribution exercise started on Wednesday this week as district registration office completed the sorting exercise.

Everyone who registered is requested to collect the identity cards within a space of 21 working days and failure which, people will have to get their cards at the District Registration Office.