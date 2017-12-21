Malawi: BT Receives 37 Registration Kits for Continuous Registration

Blantyre — Blantyre District Council has received 37 Biometrical registration kits (machines) to carry out continuous registration of Malawians.

District Commissioner for Blantyre, Benet Nkasala disclosed this in an interview on Monday that they would provide an opportunity to Malawians who failed to register in the initial mass registration program to have themselves registered.

Nkasala said all the 28 districts of the country including cities have received these machines and Malawians in various districts should go to their district registration offices and register.

"All District Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers from various districts and cities were invited to the handover ceremony in Lilongwe and as I speak, we have our own machines as Blantyre District and these kits are at our District Registration Office (DRO) where Malawians will be registered," he explained.

The DC added: "All children who clock 16 years of age and adults who were missed or remained during the mass registration should come and register."

Nkasala has since appealed to residents of Blantyre District to inform each other about the continuous registration exercise.

"We will try at council level to inform communities about the exercise but let those who have heard of this announcement also share the information with others," he said.

During the continuous registration, Malawians are requested to bring all the necessary documents for instance, the voter registration card, passport or driving license for them to qualify to register.

Meanwhile, Blantyre District on Wednesday started distribution of the national identity cards of people who registered during the mass registration campaign.

These IDs according to the DC, would be in all MEC centers for a period of 21 days and those who will fail to collect these IDs within the specified period shall collect them from the district registration office.

The Government of Malawi is implementing the national identity card program among others, to improve internal security by facilitating positive identification of Malawian residents as well as non-residents, facilitate continuous capture of demographic data through compulsory birth and death registration and improve socio economic planning by providing up-to-date population information from the population registered.

The national IDs campaign started on 24 May, 2017 and will continue forever.