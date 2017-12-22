21 December 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: 'Sir' Wicknell At Mnangagwa SA Meeting

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Sir Wicknell/Facebook
Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo.
By Staff Reporter

Under probe tenderpreneur and jailbird 'Sir' Wicknell Chivhayo has followed President Emmerson Mnangagwa to South Africa where the latter is scheduled to address potential Zimbabweans investors based in that country.

Chivhayo, who is being probed by the National Economic Conduct Inspectorate (NECI), was seen at the venue of the meeting with socialite Princess Sazy.

The showy businessman is the target of anti-corruption investigators over a $5 million payment he received from power utility Zesa. A manager at the parastatal has already been suspended over the issue.

Chivayo secured ZESA tenders worth hundreds of millions of dollars several years about and was paid millions of dollars although the projects have yet to take off.

He is thought to have benefited from corrupt tenderpreneurship under the former President Robert Mugabe's regime.

The Harare businessman regularly flaunted his riches on social media as well as his ties to the high and mighty, including with the Mugabe family.

More on This

Updated - President Arrives in South Africa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived here for his one day working visit to meet his South African counterpart… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.