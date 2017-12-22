Under probe tenderpreneur and jailbird 'Sir' Wicknell Chivhayo has followed President Emmerson Mnangagwa to South Africa where the latter is scheduled to address potential Zimbabweans investors based in that country.

Chivhayo, who is being probed by the National Economic Conduct Inspectorate (NECI), was seen at the venue of the meeting with socialite Princess Sazy.

The showy businessman is the target of anti-corruption investigators over a $5 million payment he received from power utility Zesa. A manager at the parastatal has already been suspended over the issue.

Chivayo secured ZESA tenders worth hundreds of millions of dollars several years about and was paid millions of dollars although the projects have yet to take off.

He is thought to have benefited from corrupt tenderpreneurship under the former President Robert Mugabe's regime.

The Harare businessman regularly flaunted his riches on social media as well as his ties to the high and mighty, including with the Mugabe family.