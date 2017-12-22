Tanzania: Word Has It... Is Tanzanian Gospel Artist Rose Muhando Finally Getting Into Politics?

Is Tanzanian gospel artiste Rose Muhando finally getting into politics?

Embattled Tanzanian Gospel musician Rose Muhando has officially joined Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM). Rose who requested to join the party was issued with Membership Certificate with her group during CCM General Meeting at Jakaya Kikwete Stadium this week.

Is this the singer's beginning of the journey to politics or she's simply following in the footprints of other musicians who have joined politics? What is clear is that Tanzania's political space is attracting different kinds of people.

Few days ago, celebrated actor Wema Sepetu also joined the same party from the opposition Party Chadema. With the gospel singer joining the party, people are saying that this is a boost to Magufuli's party.

Meanwhile, before getting the certificate Muhando entertained CCM delegates with a new political hit 'MagufuliTubebe' which is a special dedication to a sitting president Magufuli.

CCM officer Humphrey Polepole announced that Rose and her group will entertain delegates before handing them membership certificates.

"Let's welcome Rose Muhando and group please come on stage with a new song with is special dedication to brother Magufuli," Said Humphrey.

It is second time lucky for Vanessa Mpogazi

Vanessa Mpogazi has participated in several Miss Rwanda beauty pageants. The queen took part in some of the previous Miss Rwanda editions including in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Although she wasn't lucky enough to be selected among the top for the first two previous seasons that she participated in, she was crowned Miss Rwanda First Runner up. But this is not the news.

Mpogazi who's also a fashionista was selected to be among the top organisers of the beauty pageant. We are told that few days ago, the queen was officially retained by the high level organising team of Miss Rwanda.

This year Mpogazi's passion for fashion saw her attend the GT Bank fashion week which took place in Nigeria. Anyway, we wish her the best and we are keeping our eye on this!

Tanzanian tycoon gives The Ben juicy offer

How much was The Ben offered to travel all the way from USA to perform at a private wedding in Tanzania? Word reaching our desk has it that a Tanzanian tycoon has offered the Ben a juicy deal to perform at his wedding in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Just a few days ago, comedian MC Pilipili from Tanzania posted a picture posing with the singer saying that he accidentally bumped into one of Rwanda's best singer.

The Ben is reportedly in Africa where he has been spending some days working on different music projects. Sources say that the Rwandan USA-based singer rhythm and blues singer has spent more than a week in Africa.

We are told that The Ben, real name Benjamin Mugisha was in South Africa before moving to Tanzania. We are closely following this and we shall bring you the latest!

GumaGuma organisers threaten to block Safi

RnB singer Safi Madiba and a former member of Urban Boys group has lately been enjoying a solo music career. The singer took a solo career thinking he would get a lot of fortunes.

Probably one of the biggest competitions he was eyeing is the annual Primus GumaGuma Super Star competition. But organisers have threatened to block the singer from participating in this year's competition.

Organisers have reportedly said that despite the singer pursuing a solo music career, having been part of a group that took last year's prize makes him automatically disqualified from participating in another competition.

Although there are no current rules indicating that a person who is pursuing a solo career should not participate in a competition, organisers believe the singer was pretty much one entity when he was part of Urban Boys.

Well, we are told that the rules and criteria for competing in this year's GumaGuma competition may be revised once again. Maybe this would give Safi a room to take part.

Producer David finally moves on

Days of being single for David Tuyishimire aka Producer David of Future Records, could be no more. After a failed relationship with the famous mc, deejay and television host, Anita Pendo about three years ago, snoops say the producer has found love in a lady identified as Tonny Qwiny.

Pendo moved on and today, she's a happy mother of a baby boy and in a strong relationship with Alphose Nzeyimana aka Ndanda who's a soccer player with AS Kigali.

Well, word on the street is that Producer David is lately inseparable with Qwiny, and sources say that the two have been spotted at several occasions together despite the two having not made it public. We shall keep you updated.