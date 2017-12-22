Nigeria: Buhari Seeks to Be Sole Presidential Candidate in 2019, Says PDP

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday alleged that the President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have perfected plans to have a sole presidential candidate in 2019.

PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja said the PDP was ready to throw everything it has to clinch the Presidential seat.

"We are going to stand as a party and we are going to fiercely contest election in 2019. Our doors are open to Nigerians and anyone who is interested in contesting election in 2019 can come in."

He noted that the majority of people "still hanging around in ‎APC are coming back to the home, the PDP. APC is going to the next election as an empty party."

On the emergence of aggrieved splinter group, Ologbondiyan said the party had put in place good measures to address the grievances of raised by all those who had one issue or the other with the conduct of the convention.

"The National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus has been reconciliatory, has met with some aggrieved members. We will not allow APC to distract us. APC has become very worried since our convention. As we speak, the constitution of APC requires them to hold convention every two years but they have not done so. They are so unsettled that PDP is progressing and progressing progressively.

"That is why they are looking for some people to cause confusion in our party but we have gone beyond that. What is more important now is that we are embarking on membership drive to win more members back to PDP," he Ologbondiyan added.

The party asked its members with reservations concerning the convention to embrace the reconciliation process already put in place, warning that those bent of fomenting trouble would be sanctioned.

"Any person who for any selfish reason resort to the ignoble part of attempting to create disaffection and disunity in our party will be made to face the consequences of his or her actions as provided for in the constitution of our great party and extant laws of the land. A word, they say, is enough for the wise " he noted.