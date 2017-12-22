21 December 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Approves Privatisation of Five Mining Subsidiaries

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Africa Finance Corporation

The National Council on Privatisation, NCP, on Thursday approved the privatisation of five subsidiaries of the Nigerian Mining Corporation, NMC.

A Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, statement signed by its spokesperson, Chukwuma Nwokoh said the approval was given by the council at its 4th and final meeting in 2017 held on December 15, 2017.

Mr. Nwokoh said the approved subsidiaries, which were five of the 23 that remained to be sold, include Naraguta Bricks and Clay Company to be sold to University of Jos at about N45 million and Maiduguri Bricks and Clay Company to Gargam International Services Ltd at the bid price of N63 million.

Others include, NIMCO Terrazo Company Limited to Alheri (JJ) Nigeria Limited at about N15.3 million; Gano Quarry to A.A Y International Mining Company Limited at about N21.7million, and Kujama Quarry to Yusuf Mariri Trading Company Limited at about N20.55 million.

The BPE spokesperson said the Technical Committee of the NCP had opened the financial bids of the pre-qualified prospective core investors for these enterprises at a public ceremony held at the BPE Conference Room on October 24, 2017.

The NCP, which is chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, had noted that the move to privatise the remaining subsidiary companies was vital, as the plant and equipment had outlived their economic life as a result of incessant vandalism and theft over the years.

"The 23 subsidiaries of the NMC had ceased operations since the late 1980s, resulting in their closure, with staff disengaged in 2004 by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development," Mr. Nwokoh said.

PREMIUM TIMES was told that a few of the workers were however retained to provide skeletal services to the company, including security of some of the equipment and company property.

Also, during the meeting, Mr. Nwokoh said the NCP approved the pre-qualification of five firms which should be issued Request for Proposals (RFPs) with respect to the engagement of transaction advisers.

The process is for the partial commercialisation of the River Basin Development Authorities, RBDAs in the country.

The affected firms included, Agric-Africa Consultants, Halcrow Infrastructure, CPCS, Thomas Macaulay Capital, and Feedback Infrastructure Services.

Similarly, the council approved that RFPs be issued to the three firms that met the pre-qualification scores following the evaluation of Expressions of Interest, EOIs, for the engagement of transaction advisers.

This, it added is for the partial commercialisation of the Nigeria National Parks Service and concession of eco-tourism activities in three selected national parks.

The three firms include African Wildlife Foundation, IOS, Partners/IWorld/Ecoplannet, and CPCS.

Nigeria

President Buhari's 2017 Christmas Message to the Nation

Dear Compatriots, Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.