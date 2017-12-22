Kenya: Five Schoolchildren Killed in 'Grenade' Explosion in Mandera

Photo: The Nation

Pieces of clothing in a tree after an explosion that killed five children in Mandera on December 21, 2017.

At least five children have been killed in an explosion in Banisa, Mandera County, officials, witnesses say.

Banisa Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner Mathias Chisambo said the schoolchildren were playing with a grenade they had found in a grazing field.

"They picked up the device on Wednesday and played with it until it exploded on Thursday evening," Mr Chisambo said.

Kiliweheri MCA Bashir Ibrahim Alio said it could be a colonial bomb left by the British.

The pupils who died are aged between 12 and 16 years.