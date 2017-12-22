Photo: Working on Fire

A Working on Fire helicopter (file photo).

A Working on Fire (WoF) official is in a serious condition in Tygerberg hospital after a helicopter crashed in Bredasdorp, Western Cape, on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking to News24 from OR Tambo International Airport, WoF managing director Trevor Abrahams said details surrounding the incident is still "very vague".

"It appears that the pilot lost control upon landing after a routine exercise flight in the area," Abrahams said.

He said the pilot escaped with a few minor bruises, but an official on the ground was seriously injured.

It is unclear whether windy conditions complicated the landing. 27 km/h winds were forecast for the area.

"I am on my way to the scene now to assess the situation," Abrahams said.

"We will have a better understanding of what happened by this evening."

Source: News24