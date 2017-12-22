Nigeria: Ethiopia Airlines Lauds Nigeria's Patronage

The General Manager, Ethiopia Airlines, Nigeria, Mrs. Firihewot Mekonnen has said that the airline decided to operate the all women- operated flight to Lagos because Nigeria is a great partner and its citizens are loyal to the carrier.

She spoke at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport recently to mark the successful operation of all female crew flight from Addis Ababa to Lagos.

"Ethiopian Airlines has decided to always reward the Nigerian travellers for the loyalty they have shown to the airline. This is the reason that we brought the first all women operated flight in Africa to Lagos Nigeria. The Flight by Capt. Amsale Gualu had 391 passengers 363 Economy and 28 business Class on a B777- 300. Every aspect of the Flight was handled by a woman.

"Nigeria is not just our great partner but also a country that has shown Africa what Women can do. Women can achieve a lot and Nigeria is a leading light in Women Empowerment in Africa. One of first women pilots in Africa is a Nigerian. Today Ethiopian Airlines Africa's first four- star airline is proud to be the first to operate an all women operated flight to Nigeria. We are all witnesses to history. We wish to thank our Nigerian passengers and government for the growth of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria", she said.

She said Ethiopian airline operates with the most modern aircraft in the globe.

"Ethiopian Airlines started flying to Nigeria in 1960 and today flies to five cities in Nigeria with the most modern aircraft including the B787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A350.

"We fly to Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Kano and Kaduna. You may wish to recall that when Abuja Airport was closed we were the only international airline that flew to Kaduna and the first airline to resume flights to Abuja.

"So it is not surprising that we are the first international airline to do an all women operated flight to Nigeria and this is our first time in Africa. Thank you for always standing with us as we stand with Nigeria," she said.