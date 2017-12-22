Nigeria: Malaysia to Hang 2 Nigerians for Drug Trafficking

Kuala Lumpur — A court in Malaysia has sentenced two Nigerian students to death by hanging for trafficking hard drug.

A High Court Judge, Datuk Abdul Halim Aman sitting in Shah Alam ruled that Mustafa Azmir, 28, and Jude Nnamdi Achonye, 30 be hanged after convicting them.

Their ordeal started three years ago when the two students of a private university in Kuala Lumpur were arrested for being in possession of several boxes that contained 3.5kg of methamphetamine.

They were accused of trafficking the drugs at an apartment in Petaling Jaya at 3.30pm on September 2, 2014 which is an offense under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 of Malaysia.

In his ruling, the judge said the prosecution had proven a prima facie case against the convicts and the court had studied testimonies from 13 prosecution witnesses and two defence witnesses, alongside 73 exhibits tendered during the trial.

"The defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt at the end of this case and presented no testimony that thoroughly refutes the prosecution. Besides that, there were also discrepancies in testimonies of the accused and their defence only amounted to denial without concrete evidence," he said.

Mustafa and Achonye were represented by lawyer Leonard Anselm Gomes while Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohammed Rehan Mohammed Aris represented the prosecution.