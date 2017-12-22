Just like departed Serbian Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, youthful Irish coach John Mckinstry is in line to become another former Rwanda head coach to handle Uganda Cranes.

Fufa Executive Committee that sat yesterday at Njeru Technical Center passed and forwarded a list of four coaches to government for final guidance on the next Uganda Cranes coach.

The list thinned down from 90 applicants to include only four lucky candidates; Desabrie Sabastian (France) John Mckinstry (Ireland), Emilio Ferrera (Belgium) and Ugandan Moses Basena - also the interim coach.

Hitherto media favourite Luc Eymael didn't make the final cut.

The short list was presented to the Fufa Executive after the five-man technical panel headed by Zambia legend Kalusha Bwalya assessed the resumes of the applicants for the job.

The federation will announce the new coach after discussions with Ministry of Education and Sports on the matter.

Mckinstry odds-on favourite

The 32year-old tactician currently at Lithuania Kauno Žalgiris, was largely successful with the Rwanda and Sierra Leone. He has also coached in Northern Ireland, England, USA and Ghana.

Because Fufa is bent on building new crop of players for the national team, Mckinstry, whose career was focused on elite youth development through roles with Newcastle United, New York Red Bulls, the Right to Dream Academy and the Craig Bellamy Foundation, stands head and shoulders above the rest.

Basena will be held back by an unsatisfactory Cecafa outing in Kenya last week but could still spring up a surprise having been around the Cranes set-up for a while.

Ferrera who?

The 50-year-old former Belgian football player currently managing the Anderlecht U-21 side is also keen on developing talent. He has managed at Bruxelles, Racing Jet Wavre, Lombeek, Beveren, Molenbeek, Club Brugge, Skoda Xanthi, Panthrakikos, Panionios, Lokeren, Panthrakikos, Genk, Dender and OH Leuven among others.

Enter 41-year Frenchman Desabrie Sabastian, and you have another worth competitor which love for beautiful football.