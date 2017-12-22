Zimbabwe: State Fails to Mentally Examine Man Charged for Calling Mnangagwa a Murderer

Photo: V. Chimhutu/Twitter

A HARARE man dragged before the courts for allegedly calling President Emmerson Mnangagwa a murderer will spend the holidays in jail after the State failed to avail doctors for his mental examination.

Gustuv Kativhu, 45, will be back in court on January 4 next year after his second attempt to seek freedom through bail flopped this Thursday.

Through defence lawyer Job Sikhala, Kativhu told court that he was not a mental patient. He explained that the conduct which prompted prosecutors to suggest mental examination was a result of psychological trauma.

Sikhala told court that "Zanu PF thugs abused his client to the extent that he lost his mind."

"The abuse and assault really affected him and what he exhibited on initial remand is psychological trauma. It was unfair for the state to link his behaviour to mental health problems," he said.

Magistrate Josephine Sande gave the State another chance to find doctors to examine Kativhu. She warned the suspect would be freed if prosecutors fail to bring medical results on next remand.

Kativhu landed in the dock after he allegedly called President Mnangagwa a murderer at the Zanu PF special congress which was recently held in the capital.

Prosecutors have charged him with undermining the President's authority and disorderly conduct at a public gathering.

He allegedly took to the congress venue placards which, according to prosecutors, were inscribed insulting messages.

Some of the placards were inscribed, 'Mnangagwa killed my friend', 'Zanu PF is giving your jobs in China', 'Mnangagwa-Chiwenga diamond mafia', and 'Chiwenga don't beat up vendors, give them jobs'.

In court, Kativhu attacked the new president saying; "Mnangagwa is abusing us, sons of the soil.

"He wants to act as if we still in Smith's regime when he was incarcerated, I wanted to tell him that he killed my friend."

Meanwhile, Sikhala gave the prosecutors notice that he intends to challenge his client's arrest and placement on remand at the next court hearing.