22 December 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: State Fails to Mentally Examine Man Charged for Calling Mnangagwa a Murderer

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: V. Chimhutu/Twitter
The placards were inscribed with the words, "Mnangagwa killed my friend, Zanu PF is giving your jobs to China, Mnangagwa-Chiwenga diamond mafia, Chiwenga don't beat vendors give them jobs and Elections by UN, else 2008 and another 37 years of no job."
By Court Reporter

A HARARE man dragged before the courts for allegedly calling President Emmerson Mnangagwa a murderer will spend the holidays in jail after the State failed to avail doctors for his mental examination.

Gustuv Kativhu, 45, will be back in court on January 4 next year after his second attempt to seek freedom through bail flopped this Thursday.

Through defence lawyer Job Sikhala, Kativhu told court that he was not a mental patient. He explained that the conduct which prompted prosecutors to suggest mental examination was a result of psychological trauma.

Sikhala told court that "Zanu PF thugs abused his client to the extent that he lost his mind."

"The abuse and assault really affected him and what he exhibited on initial remand is psychological trauma. It was unfair for the state to link his behaviour to mental health problems," he said.

Magistrate Josephine Sande gave the State another chance to find doctors to examine Kativhu. She warned the suspect would be freed if prosecutors fail to bring medical results on next remand.

Kativhu landed in the dock after he allegedly called President Mnangagwa a murderer at the Zanu PF special congress which was recently held in the capital.

Prosecutors have charged him with undermining the President's authority and disorderly conduct at a public gathering.

He allegedly took to the congress venue placards which, according to prosecutors, were inscribed insulting messages.

Some of the placards were inscribed, 'Mnangagwa killed my friend', 'Zanu PF is giving your jobs in China', 'Mnangagwa-Chiwenga diamond mafia', and 'Chiwenga don't beat up vendors, give them jobs'.

In court, Kativhu attacked the new president saying; "Mnangagwa is abusing us, sons of the soil.

"He wants to act as if we still in Smith's regime when he was incarcerated, I wanted to tell him that he killed my friend."

Meanwhile, Sikhala gave the prosecutors notice that he intends to challenge his client's arrest and placement on remand at the next court hearing.

Zimbabwe

Tremor That Dethroned Grace

WHEN former first lady Grace Mugabe boasted at a rally in Kadoma in July 2015 that vice-presidents take notes each time… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.