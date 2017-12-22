22 December 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MDC-T Challenges New Military Chief Over Elections

Photo: allafrica.com
Collage - Tsvangirai MDC flag
By Staff Reporter

DEFENCE Forces commander, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, must make a public pronouncement affirming that the country's security services will respect the will of the people in next year's general elections, the opposition MDC-T has demanded.

In a statement in response to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's State of the Nation Address (SONA), MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu said belligerent talk from people like top presidential advisor Christopher Mutsvangwa who also leads the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has not helped matters.

"The MDC will take comfort from a state of affairs whereby the newly appointed Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, would publicly announce that the army is not going to take part in campaigning for any political party and also that the army will accept the results of a free and free election regardless of who is the winner of the presidential election," Gutu said.

Mnangagwa rose to power on the back of a military intervention on November 14 which forced former President Robert Mugabe to step-down after over a week under house arrest.

With Mnangagwa once again promising a free and fair poll, Gutu said Mutsvangwa's pronouncements that traditional leaders and the military will help Zanu PF to campaign for next year's elections could be a pointer to the possibility of a bloody poll.

"President Mnangagwa has promised that the 2018 harmonised elections will be free and fair but some of his most senior lieutenants such as Christopher Mutsvangwa have publicly disclosed that soldiers and traditional leaders will be assisting Zanu PF to campaign in the forthcoming elections.

"This is a very alarming and disturbing development that shouldn't be allowed to take place if at all next year's elections are going to be held in a free and fair environment," the MDC-T spokesperson said.

From the late ZDF commander General Vitalis Zvinavashe, former Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuri, Chiwenga, other Generals like Martin Chedondo and Douglas Nyikayaramba, Zimbabwe's military has openly declared allegiance to Zanu PF in statements that run against the spirit of the Constitution.

Zvinavashe on the eve of the 2002 presidential election declared the military will never salute "anyone without liberation credentials" seen by critics as a euphemism for opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai while Chihuri said "a pen that costs R5 cannot be used to take power" in apparent reference to democratic elections.

Gutu said the MDC-T had not been impressed by Mnangagwa's SONA.

"The MDC is thoroughly unimpressed with the half-hearted commitment that the Mnangagwa administration has so far shown towards opening up the State - owned print and electronic media.

"The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) radio stations and the sole television station remain virtually closed to all other political parties except the ruling Zanu PF part."

He added that Mnangagwa was using state institutions to settle factional scores in Zanu PF.

"... . it is very worrisome and disturbing to note that only members of a particular faction of the ruling party are being targeted for arrest and prosecution.

"It is a public secret that there are several high-level crooks and criminals who are still occupying lofty positions in the Mnangagwa administration but these individuals remain scot - free."

