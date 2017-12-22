21 December 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Maneb Launches 2016 - 2021 Strategic Plan

By Lydia Kalonde

Blantyre, December, 21, 2017: Minister of Education Science and Technology Bright Msaka Wednesday launched a five year strategic plan for Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB).

The Strategic Plan will run from 2016-2021 and will be a tool to help MANEB manage examinations, enhance utilization of resources and improve corporate governance.

Speaking during the launch in Zomba, the Minister said that it is government's hope that the Strategic Plan would be a tool that MANEB would utilise to effectively reposition itself to win the confidence of Malawians which has been wearing off.

"With dedication, the strategic plan will among other things enable MANEB to improve the overall management of national examinations, enhance quality and security of the same," Msaka pointed out.

He added that MANEB was created as the bedrock of credibility of education and now with market linearization, there has been pressure on Ministry to allow other independent examining institutions participate in the provision of quality assurance services in the education system.

"This is why government developed the Malawi Qualifications Bill (MAQUA), a legal framework for managing qualifications and regulating the quality of education services offered by assessment institutions," Msaka viewed.

He urged MANEB to strategically reposition itself and improve on its service delivery in order to regain its lost glory among the stakeholders.

Minister reaffirmed government's support towards the operations of MANEB to achieve its objectives.

MANEB's Executive Director, Gerald Chiunda without elaborating said the institution is planning decentralize some of its functions to regional level to improve service delivery.

The launch was spiced by Malawi Police Band parade and activities by St Marys Girls Secondary School Students.

