Kenya: Moses Kuria in Push to Rename Top Football Club to Mt Kenya United FC

Controversial Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has initiated a process of renaming SportPesa Premier League side Thika United to Mount Kenya United Football Club.
Kuria made the announcement after attending the team's first-leg relegation playoff at the Thika stadium on Thursday.
"Thika United is our team, as leaders of these region I am mobilizing them to support this team and we've got huge cash prices for the boys if we beat Ushuru on Sunday and retain our place in the KPL," he told journalists after the match.
REBRAND TEAM
"If we succeed, our aim is to win the KPL next season. We also plan to rebrand the team to have that weighty appeal, so we will be applying to the Registrar of societies and FKF to rename the team to Mount Kenya United to have the support of this region among other big plans," he added.
"I have a plan to widen the fan base to be same as Gor and AFC. We are going to ask FKF to reshuffle our matches next year so that we can host matches in areas like Nanyuki, Murang'a and Kirinyaga."
The club was formed in 2000 as Beirut FC. The following year, upon promotion to the Nationwide league (second level), it adopted a new name, Medisca Thika, after its then sponsors.
The current name Thika United FC has been in use since 2003.
