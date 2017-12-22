Zimbabwe: Chipunza Honoured, Eager to Stay

Gritty midfielder Tichaona Chipunza, whose contract with Dynamos is set to expire next week, says he will give the Glamour Boys first preference before he can look elsewhere to advance his career.

Chipunza was voted the Players' Player at the Dynamos end of year wards in the capital on Tuesday night. The holding midfielder is one of a number of the key DeMbare players seeing off the final days of their contracts with the Harare giants.

Chipunza however, said he will keep his options open in case he does not get positive news from his employers in the coming days. Dynamos are yet to officially engage the player, who on Tuesday night was also voted the Most Consistent Player for 2017.

"I am still waiting for Dynamos to offer me a new contract. My current contract is actually expiring on December 31 but they have not yet approached me. So I will be waiting for their offer.

"But you know with football, it is also a source of livelihood. As a player, you have a family to look after so you weigh the offers that come your way. So I will obviously be keeping my eyes open although Dynamos is my first priority. It all depends on the negotiations. If they manage to impress me I will obviously sign," said Chipunza.

The 23-year old joined Dynamos from Triangle on a two-year contract in 2015 and only got to the limelight this year when he had to step in to fill the void left by veteran Stephen Alimenda.

Often the unsung hero in a commendable campaign in which the Glamour Boys defied the odds and finished a credible second, Chipunza made 33 appearances and missed only one match the whole season. The midfielder believes he has been settling well in the Dynamos system in the last two years.

"I think I am getting used to being a Dynamos player. Last year it was my first season and I was trying to adjust to the atmosphere like the supporters and also the teammates. But as for now I am used to the pressure.

"It was not my time. When my time comes I believe nothing will stop it. What I need to do is to focus on my game and developing myself to be the best I can. I cannot cry over

"If I keep working hard and continue to take to heart the advice that I get from the coaches and my close associates, I will get there. "And for the awards, I would want to thank God for the recognition and my teammates for helping me. Without them I would not have achieved anything because football is teamwork.

"I am also grateful to my personal trainer Zivai Beta for the extra training. I think this was one of my best seasons. My teammates pushed me so that I can get these two awards. I am so happy," said Chipunza. DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa, who is battling to keep his club intact as other key players such as Obey Mwerahari and Peace Makaha are also approaching the end of their contracts, has not made it a secret that he wants all his troops back for next season in order to continue with his rebuilding project.

"This young man was a marvel to watch. I cannot have enough words to really express the way he executed his duties from the word go up to the very end. Tichaona is a kind of a player who gives it his all, be it at training session or in the game.

"He started virtually every game of the 2017 season except for the CAPS United match when he was suspended. It's amazing he played 33 out of 34 and was very consistent in the manner that he was doing his business. I think he really deserved the awards he got," said Mutasa.