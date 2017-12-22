Zimbabwe: Vendors Call for Fair Distribution of Space

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Manicaland Bureau

Vendors in Mutare have urged Government and Mutare City Council to ensure fair distribution of vending space at designated markets following Operation Restore Sanity, meant to rid the city of illegal traders.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Senator Monica Mutsvangwa on Tuesday, vendors expressed concern that there were individuals who had acquired space at all the market stalls, denying others an opportunity to get space to conduct their business.

The operation sought to flush out people who were operating illegally in the Central Business District (CBD) and in Sakubva high-density suburb. Chairperson of vendors in Ward 2, Ms Cecelia Gambe said relocation of vendors should be done in an orderly manner.

"Some people are holding on to stands in all markets and this means that those removed from the streets will have nowhere to go. We appreciate that it was necessary to have order in the informal sector, but you find that most of these vendors have nowhere else to sell their wares. So, we believe the city council should allocate alternative space for these vendors before chasing them away from where they were working," she said.

Ms Gambe said most youths in the area were affected by the operation and were now spending most of their time in beerhalls. Mr Itai Kariparire said authorities should build a shed that accommodated more vendors to ensure people did not go back to the streets.

The vendors voiced concern over space allocated to farmers who sell their products to vendors in Sakubva, which they said was not enough to carry out their business without violating council by-laws.

There was also a call for vendors to be allowed to sell foodstuffs that included dried fish, soya mince, among others, which had been banned. Sen Mutsvangwa said most issues raised at the meeting will be addressed as her office was working hand-in-hand with the city fathers to address the plight of informal traders.

"The informal sector has been the banner of survival in most communities since most industries have closed and we want to work together to come up with solutions that work for everyone," she said.