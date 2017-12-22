22 December 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Some Libya Returnees Tested HIV Positive - Edo Saca Boss

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: UN
UN human rights report urges end to 'unimaginable abuse' of migrants in Libya (file photo).
By Simon Ebegbulem

Benin — Edo State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, has said that it has concluded arrangements to recall indigenes of the state who were deported from Libya, so they can undergo HIV/AIDS screening before integrating them into the society.

Executive Officer of SACA, Mrs. Flora Oyakhilome, who disclosed this yesterday to newsmen during the screening of some of the deportees in Benin City, said that the exercise became necessary as the agency found that some of them were HIV positive.

She said: "We are making arrangement to recall all those who were deported to have them tested for HIV/AIDS. We have discussed with the Commissioner for Women Affairs. We are compiling the list so that they will have the exact data to know how to get these persons tested and integrate into the society."

Noting that the health of the returnees was important to the state government, Mrs Oyakhilome said any one found with the virus will be given opportunity to access the drugs.

According to her, "We are here to look at those returnees from Libya to have them counselled and tested for HIV/AIDS virus."

We feel that their health is important, their lives are important. So, on that note, the state government has said they should be brought here for screening so that they will have a healthy lifestyle."

More on This

Libyan Returnee Arrives With Mental Illness As Nema Receives 167

Another set of 167 returnees from Libya arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos in continuation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.