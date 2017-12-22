Nigeria: Some Libya Returnees Tested HIV Positive - Edo Saca Boss

Photo: UN

Benin — Edo State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, has said that it has concluded arrangements to recall indigenes of the state who were deported from Libya, so they can undergo HIV/AIDS screening before integrating them into the society.

Executive Officer of SACA, Mrs. Flora Oyakhilome, who disclosed this yesterday to newsmen during the screening of some of the deportees in Benin City, said that the exercise became necessary as the agency found that some of them were HIV positive.

She said: "We are making arrangement to recall all those who were deported to have them tested for HIV/AIDS. We have discussed with the Commissioner for Women Affairs. We are compiling the list so that they will have the exact data to know how to get these persons tested and integrate into the society."

Noting that the health of the returnees was important to the state government, Mrs Oyakhilome said any one found with the virus will be given opportunity to access the drugs.

According to her, "We are here to look at those returnees from Libya to have them counselled and tested for HIV/AIDS virus."

We feel that their health is important, their lives are important. So, on that note, the state government has said they should be brought here for screening so that they will have a healthy lifestyle."