21 December 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Chiumia Advises People in Flood Prone Areas to Relocate to Upland Places

By Memory Kutengule

In light of heavy downpours experienced in various districts of the country, Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Grace Chiumia has advised people living in flood-prone areas to relocate to upland places to protect their lives and property.

Reports from Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) show that more than 5,201 households in districts of Mchinji, Lilongwe, Dedza, Dowa, Ntcheu, Salima, Kasungu, Nkhotakota, Mulanje, Zomba, Mwanza, Phalombe, Machinga, Mangochi, Chiradzulu, Chitipa, Rumphi, Karonga and Nkhata bay have been struck by disasters.

Chiumia said it was against this background that her ministry, in collaboration with National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE), has embarked on sensitization campaigns to the affected places to raise awareness on measures to follow in order to reduce the impact of the natural calamities.

"During this rainy season, people should not risk their lives but take heed of warning messages such as relocation to upland areas and avoiding crossing flooded rivers among others, to reduce impact of disasters at all levels," said Chiumia in an interview with Malawi News Agency on Wednesday.

She therefore expressed satisfaction on the work that DoDMA and other organizations such as Red Cross were doing by responding quickly to any emergencies and providing relief items to the affected households.

The minister also cautioned the public on safety measures during this year's festive season, saying history shows many people lose their lives due to road accidents.

"In this festive season, we do not want to lose people to accidents, let us all follow road safety measures so that together we can celebrate Christmas as well as New Year and then continue contributing positively to the socioeconomic development of Malawi," she said.

Meanwhile, Malawi Police Service has tightened security in all corners of the country to secure lives of people and their property.

