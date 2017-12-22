Malawi: Minister Warns Chiefs Against Corrupt Practices

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa on Wednesday warned traditional leaders against corrupt practices in the process of implementing Public Works Program under the Malawi Social Action Fund (MASAF) 4.

Nankhumwa made the remarks at Thyolo community ground when he elevated and installed five group village headmen to Sub Traditional Authority status.

The minister said some traditional leaders in the country were creating ghost workers in the social cash transfer program for their own benefit.

"We have scenarios where chiefs register only 20 beneficiaries who are usually their relations while their registers will show they employed 100 people. We shall not tolerate this, and government will dismiss any chief found involved in this malpractice," said Nankhumwa.

The minister further advised the newly installed chiefs to be exemplary and avoid oppressing their own people.

He said a good leader is the one that loves his subjects and has the affair of his people at heart.

Speaking at the function, Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa told the chiefs to be at the forefront in all development activities taking place in their areas.

The paramount chief added chiefs have to work with government in ensuring that people get different social amenities in their areas.

He therefore said he would not hesitate in disciplining any chief found involved in any behaviour not befitting the chief.

The five chiefs elevated to sub traditional authorities on Wednesday were Kamoto, Mangazi, Ndalama, Chidothe and January.