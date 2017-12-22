Photo: Alex Esagala/Daily Monitor

Parliament in session in December 2017.

Parliament on Wednesday passed the Constitution Amendment (No.2) Bill 2017 intended to lift the presidential age limit after three days of heated debate.

The decision on the final day after nearly 11 hours of submissions on the contentious presidential age limits proposal, voting for the second reading of the constitutional bill, and then scrutinizing its provisions.

According to Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, some 317 MPs, majority NRM, voted in favour of the motion to lift the age limit of 75 years for persons seeking to run for the presidency, while 97 members voted against the proposal. Two members abstained.

The NRM MPs say the passing of this bill required a delicate planning process.

Parliamentary commissioner Robina Nabbanja, also the Woman MP for Kakumiro District said they mobilized for numbers by the region.

The organizing team was tasked to ensure that their members were there to vote.

Ms Nabbanja says the fact that some of the party members voted against the bill did not come as a shock.

Government chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa noted that the Opposition MPs were divided and many members did not show up.

Legislators also voted on the matter of restoration of presidential term limits, twelve years after they were scrapped through a constitution amendment.

The two five-year term limitation for President has now been entrenched in the constitution.

Budadiri West MP Nandala Mafabi moved the motion on the term limit that was supported by majority of the MPs.

Mbarara Municipality MP Michael Tusiime tabled a motion to have parliament's five-year tenure extended to seven years, starting with the 10th Parliament.

However, in the case of the presidency, this will go to a referendum. And when the sitting finally ended a few minutes after 11 pm, the legislators gave their views on the proceedings. The bill now awaits the assent of President Museveni to become law.