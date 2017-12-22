Tanzania: 24-Year-Old Man's Ears Chopped Off Over Claims of Defiling a Minor

A 24-year-old man resident of Ndala Village in the region here has had his ears chopped off after he was allegedly found defiling a three-year-old child.

Briefing reporters here on Thursday, December 21, Shinyanga regional Police commander Simon Haule said the incident occurred on Wednesday, December 20.

Mr Haule further explained that the man's ears were chopped of by the father of the child, who was defiled.

According to Mr Haule, police are holding the man, who is accused of defiling the child.

He further said that shortly after chopping the man's ears the child's father fled away. He added that police are still looking for the attacker.