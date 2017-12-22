Tanzanian Mother Gives Birth to Quadruplets, Asks for Govt Support

A woman who gave birth to quadruplets through a caesarian section at the Morogoro Regional Referral Hospital is asking the government and Good Samaritans to assist her in the care of the babies.

The woman, Ms Asha Mashaka, 38, is the first to give birth to quadruplets at the hospital.

Morogoro Urban Member of Parliament AbdulAziz Abood (CCM) visited the woman at the hospital and gave her assistance in an unspecified amount of cash.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Ms Mashaka said initially she thought she was going to give birth to triplets using findings of an ultra-Sound test. However, she said after the operation yesterday she gave birth to the quadruplets, two baby girls and two baby boys.

Ms Asha revealed that both her family and that of her husband had the history of giving birth to twin babies and that in her life she believed that there was the possibility of her giving birth to twin babies, although she did not imagine delivering quadruplets.

"This is the second time I'm giving birth. I was born a twin and even in the family of my husband there are twins. I thank God for this gift and I pray to God to help me in their upbringing and care, as now I have five children," said Ms Mashaka.

She mentioned some of the assistance she needed as including milk, baby clothing, blankets, pampas, soap and other necessities about babies.

The assistant nurse in the pediatric ward of the hospital, Ms Nasrah Bakari, said she was not the hospital's spokesperson, but explained that the condition of the babies and their mother was improving.