Tanzania: Expansion of Financial Inclusion in Tanzania Wins Ndulu Praises

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has commended the outgoing Governor of the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), Prof Benno Ndulu, for the good work he has done in promoting financial inclusion in the country and urged the successor to follow suit.

Governor Ndulu, who is expected to retire from his position on January 8, was commended by the Premier for giving Tanzania a good name in matters related to financial inclusion, that saw the country ranking first in Africa and sixth globally.

"Governor Ndulu is the current chairman for the Global Alliance for Financial Inclusion and there are Tanzanians working in groups of FI that have brought great achievements for this country including global recognition for being the first country to attain progress for its people," he stressed.

The Prime Minister said this today during the launch of the second National Financial Inclusion Framework (2018-2022).

He said the first FI framework led by Prof Ndulu brought great achievements by increasing the number of people using financial services from 26 per cent in 2012 to 86 per cent in 2017.

In view of this he called on the incoming governor, Prof Florens Luoga, to emulate his immediate predecessor and ensure the country witnesses great achievements in the second FI framework.

He noted that the government was aware of the importance of financial inclusion for people's economic empowerment and said that it has set up its priorities that will ensure the number of people accessing financial services increases from the current 65 per cent to 75 per cent in 2022.

Adding that for the country to achieve its vision of becoming an industrialised country by 2022, it was imperative the people were able to access all forms of financial services including savings and clear records as well as their identification.