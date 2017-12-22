Rwanda: Festive Season Should Not Be an Excuse to Throw Caution to the Wind

editorial

When early this year police introduced speed governors for all commercial vehicles, especially commuter vehicles, it was informed by a worryingly trend of an increase in traffic fatalities.

The measures had been introduced earlier but lack of enforcement and close follow up gave errant drivers leeway to do and drive as they please.

But once the police put its foot down, road accidents drastically plummeted. According to police statistics, road fatalities decreased by 65% in the last eight months compared with the same period last year. Thanks to the speed governors and increased awareness campaigns.

Most severe accidents occur during the festive season and alcohol has been identified as the main factor. It is still an enigma why people tend to over indulge and throw caution to the winds during this time of the year, but it calls for the traffic police to be overly vigilant.

However, the police should not shoulder the task of maintaining traffic safety; it all begins with the individual. Sometimes it takes an intoxicated person to know when he or she has passed the safety drinking limit, so it is advisable that everyone becomes his brother's keeper.

But a few safety tips can save many tears and lives; to begin with, friends could have a designated driver who will remain sober and watch over them and make sure they arrive home safely.

The other parties that should take responsibility are bar tenders and managers of entertainment spots; once a client is visibly over the top, they should stop serving them. Profit cannot replace a lost life.

As we enter the festive season, it is little things that can make a difference between life and death. Ultimately, it remains everyone's responsibility not to turn festivities into mourning sessions.