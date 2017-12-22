Angola: Seaside Angola Raises About U.S. $20 Million

Luanda — Roughly USD 20 million dollars is the amount raised this year by the Seaside Angola company, dedicated to the production and sale of shoes of the same brand, said Thursday in Luanda, the general director, Victor Gomes.

In relation to 2016, there was a drop in sales of the company in the order of 20 percent, due to the economic problems that families face.

Despite the reduction in sales, this year 18 stores were opened, which totals 24 service points located in the provinces of Luanda, Cuanza Sul, Benguela, Namibe, Lubango and Bié, and the company plans to open in 2018 new stores in the provinces of Huambo, Malanje and Cabinda.

The company is based in Angola since 2012, and has so far generated more than 265 jobs.