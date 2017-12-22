Uganda: Cecafa Exposes Flaws

Beyond the bronze medal that Uganda Cranes clinched from the regional Cecafa Cup, which ended on Sunday in Kenya, striker Derrick Nsibambi was the tournament's top-scorer with four goals.

For an upcoming forward, such a feat is huge for his confidence, especially with the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament slated for January 2018 in Morocco. The Cranes are pooled with Ivory Coast, Zambia and Namibia in group B.

However, The Cranes display at the Cecafa was anything but confidence boosting, that they can make it out of the group this time round. The Cranes will be competing at their fourth successive Chan and their experience from the previous three events should come in handy.

At Cecafa, The Cranes registered one win against South Sudan (5-1) in the second group match. They drew goalless and one-all with Burundi and Ethiopia respectively. In the semi-final, they lost 1-2 to Zanzibar, before beating Burundi 2-1 in the third place play-off.

This return is not one that would project better tidings at the Chan. On top of that, The Cranes lack of leadership on the field continues to hamper the team's performance. Overall, The Cranes were unimpressive; disjointed and lacking in drive. That is probably where interim coach Moses Basena had his work cut out.

In his post-tournament comments, Basena sounded let down by some of his players. He said the players did not execute the game plan. The Cecafa is a stage where players such as Muzamiru Mutyaba, who was recently decorated as Uganda's best player 2017, were expected to shine.

But Mutyaba, just like most of his teammates, put in a below-par performance. Yet, they should not be entirely blamed because of Basena's tactics.

On the face of it, whatever Basena did seemed abstract. For example, Basena's line-ups changed from game to game.

Although he reasoned it was his strategy to try out all players as they prepare for the Chan. The move, however, disrupted the team's rhythm and could not build the chemistry.