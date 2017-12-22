Angola: Head of State Wants Involvement in Fight Against Crime

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, defended Thursday greater participation of society in fighting crime that hits the citizen, damage the economy and the good name of the country.

The Head of State, who was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new Attorney General and his deputies, said that he intends to halt the increase of crime in the country and to extend the intervention of the judicial organs in this fight.

João Loureço includes in this combat what he considered "white- collar crimes", generally committed by people of high social status and in the State.

It is necessary to cooperate with all, fundamentally, the peaceful citizen who is aware of the practice of illegal acts, stated in an allusion to the need to denounce these practices to the competent authorities.

Joao Lourenço expressed confidence in the work to be carried out by the officials that are now in office and believes that with them, the Attorney General's Office (PGR) will be more dynamic in its actions.

The Attorney General, Hélder Pitta Grós, the Deputy Attorneys General of the Republic, Luís da Mota Liz and Adão Adriano António, the latter for the Military Affairs and Military Prosecutor of the Angolan Armed Forces, FAA, took office at the Presidential Palace.

Domingos Manuel Dias, Celestino Paulo Benguela, Júlia Rosa Agostinho Pereira de Lacerda Gonçalves and João Luís de Freitas Coelho were also sworn in as deputy attorneys general of the Republic.

On the other hand, the deputy attorney general of the Republic for the Military Affairs and Military Attorney of the FAA, Adão Adriano António, was promoted at the time to the military rank of General, by the Commander in Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces, the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.