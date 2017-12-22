Uganda: Luswata Out to Inspire Express Against Vipers

When every other player left, he remained, long enough for the arrival of new ones.

Such has been the story of Express midfielder Steven Luswata. For the last three seasons, Luswata has seen more than 40 players arrive and leave Express FC. However, the fact that Luswata has been the constant at the club represents a unique narrative of loyalty. But it also explains why Express has struggled to win a league game lately.

Express have registered only four points from a possible 24. And when they face Vipers SC (who also lost 1-2 to URA FC in their last game) this afternoon at Wankulukuku stadium, the stakes will not be any bigger.

Luswata knows a lot about that. The corresponding fixture last season, which Express won 1-0, was a huge psychological boost to the Red Eagles as they became more competitive after that game. Yet, Derrick Tekko, who scored that goal, Sadam Juma, Ismail Kazibwe and Noah Ssemakula, among others, are long gone.

It was the same story when Express faced SC Villa, Onduparaka, Bright Stars, Bul and Soana FC recently. Only Luswata could share last season's first round experiences at least, of playing those teams in the Express squad.

This raises suspicion on why Luswata has kept around when his peers (Tadeo Lwanga, Allan Kyambadde and Ceaser Okhuti, among others) have left, claiming Express is unprofessionally run and does not pay salary on time.

"I love this club and it has given me an opportunity to play football," Luswata says.

SC Villa coach Wasswa Bbosa, who previously coached Express and recruited Luswata from Vipers in 2015, traces the player's love for the Red Eagles to his parent.

Bbosa explained: "Luswata's father is an ardent Express fan, who cheered us on during my playing days at Express. Equally, his son is passionate about the club."

Bbosa added that there is no way Luswata would have remained at Express if he were not disciplined and a smart player. To support Bbosa's assertion, Luswata, 25, has been coaching at Aidenal Soccer Academy in Kawuku, off Entebbe road for the last three years. He coaches children from the formative ages of eight to 18, where high moral standing is a prerequisite.

And with Luswata's undivided loyalty to Express, it is such a spirit that could save the seven-time league champions from their relegation zone travails before it is too late. There is panic at Express that they could be relegated.

When one considers that in Express' last game against Soana FC, they missed a late penalty and lost 0-1, confidence is not at the premium in the team. And also, the fact that the team is dominated by new players, still working on cohesion, can only spell trouble.

Team stability and continuity is important for the team to play well. But Luswata is not worried. He said, "For all the past seasons, we have struggled at first, but eventually recovered to do well. We will soon have that."

To Luswata, there can be no better time than facing his former side Vipers: "Although I won the 2014/2015 league championship there, my focus is on helping Express. Last season, we took four points off them and we can do it even this time to kick-start our campaign."

As a former student of St Mary's SS Kitende, Luswata played for Vipers in 2013. But the subsequent lack of playing time forced him out. He also had a stint at Katwe United in the Makindye first division league in 2011. In the 2012/2013 season, Luswata played for Aurum Roses in the Super League with whom they were relegated.

Could history repeat itself for Luswata? His current coach at Express Shafiq Bisaso does not think so. Bisaso said,

"Luswata is a driver of tough causes and will normally inspire others. He is a fighter, something he showed when he inspired the Gomba county to the 2009 Masaza Cup success."

As such, Bisaso hopes Luswata's fighting spirit will permeate through the team, and see them to safety.

