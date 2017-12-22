Uganda: Hoima Beats Buliisa to Bunyoro Amasaza Cup

Hoima municipality FC were crowned champions of the 2017 CNOOC Bunyoro Amasaza Cup tournament last week.

Hoima FC emerged winners after defeating Buliisa football club 1-0 in the finals played on Friday at Sir Tito Winyi playground in Kiziranfumbi sub-county, Hoima district.

The one-month long tournament, launched in November in Kagadi district, attracted the participation of 16 teams from seven districts of Bunyoro including Hoima, Masindi, Buliisa, Kiryandongo, Kagadi, Kakumiro, and Kibaale.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Dr Solomon Iguru I, the king of Bunyoro commended CNOOC for financing the tournament saying it has helped youth to discover and promote their sports talents.

Cooperate Social Responsibility manager at CNOOC Uganda, Zack Lubega said the company is committed to supporting the kingdom in uplifting sports, education, health among other sectors.

The champions were awarded with a trophy, medals and a bull while the first runners up Buliisa FC received a bull, the third team Buyaga East and the 4th - Masindi municipality received goats.

Amasaza Cup previous winners

2017 - Hoima Municipality

2016 - Buruli FC (Masindi)

2015 - Buyaga FC (Kagadi)

2014 - Buruli FC (Masindi)

2013 - Hoima Municipality (Hoima)

2012 - Buhaguzi FC (Hoima)

