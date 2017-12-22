21 December 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: VP Samia Launches 'Make Dodoma Green' Campaign

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen Tanzania
Tanzanian VP launches tree-planting drive.
By Sauli Giliard

Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan has launched a campaign to plant trees in Dodoma, as government is in the last stages of shifting its key offices to the capital.

Speaking at the event in Dodoma, yesterday, the VP said 61 per cent of country risk becoming a desert, calling the campaign to spread beyond Dodoma Region to the national level. She said everyone should plant at least two trees at home: One for fruit and another for shadow.

"Amid climate change, trees are important to absorb harmful gases," the Vice-President said at an event attended by ministers, Dodoma regional leaders and public institutions.

The event was followed by the planting of 2,500 trees in the city, yesterday, as Minister of Tourism and Natural Resources Dr Hamis Kigwangala said the Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS) will provide 100,000 trees for Dodoma town. Dr Kigwangala added that the agency will distribute 650,000 trees to be planted in the remaining Dodoma's districts.

On the other hand, Minister of State in the Vice President's Office for Union Affairs and Environment, Mr January Makamba said the programme is targeting to change Dodoma, which will be replicated to other places in the country.

In realizing the goal to turn Dodoma green, the Vice-President's Office for Union Affairs and Environment is working closely with ministries responsible for land, water, natural resources and local government. Strategies to turn Dodoma green

- Establishing green belts e.g. planting trees along the roads

- Forcing owners of huge chunks of land to plant trees

- Incorporating tree planting programme in Dodoma Master Plan

- Establishing small forests in general lands surrounding the town

- Establishing water infrastructures and improving water sources

More on This

Dodoma Envisaged Landmark Green City

THE government has announced its intention to transform the semi-arid municipality of Dodoma into one of the country's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.