Tanzania: VP Samia Launches 'Make Dodoma Green' Campaign

Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan has launched a campaign to plant trees in Dodoma, as government is in the last stages of shifting its key offices to the capital.

Speaking at the event in Dodoma, yesterday, the VP said 61 per cent of country risk becoming a desert, calling the campaign to spread beyond Dodoma Region to the national level. She said everyone should plant at least two trees at home: One for fruit and another for shadow.

"Amid climate change, trees are important to absorb harmful gases," the Vice-President said at an event attended by ministers, Dodoma regional leaders and public institutions.

The event was followed by the planting of 2,500 trees in the city, yesterday, as Minister of Tourism and Natural Resources Dr Hamis Kigwangala said the Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS) will provide 100,000 trees for Dodoma town. Dr Kigwangala added that the agency will distribute 650,000 trees to be planted in the remaining Dodoma's districts.

On the other hand, Minister of State in the Vice President's Office for Union Affairs and Environment, Mr January Makamba said the programme is targeting to change Dodoma, which will be replicated to other places in the country.

In realizing the goal to turn Dodoma green, the Vice-President's Office for Union Affairs and Environment is working closely with ministries responsible for land, water, natural resources and local government. Strategies to turn Dodoma green

- Establishing green belts e.g. planting trees along the roads

- Forcing owners of huge chunks of land to plant trees

- Incorporating tree planting programme in Dodoma Master Plan

- Establishing small forests in general lands surrounding the town

- Establishing water infrastructures and improving water sources