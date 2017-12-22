Tanzania: Prime Minister Launches Second Financial Inclusion Blueprint

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has launched the second national financial inclusion framework today (Thursday), saying the presence of fast growing economy will boost the development of financial sector in the country.

Launching the blueprint at Central Bank of Tanzania (BOT) premises in Dar es Salaam, the Premier added that available infrastructures made by both private and public sectors and increased number of communication network users are good avenues of turning the idea into actuality.

The framework is expected to be implemented from next year, 2018 to 2022, according to PM Majaliwa. He tasked members of the council responsible for the financial inclusion framework to prepare special education which will raise awareness specifically to people living in the rural setting.

"I would like to see cooperation between financial institutions and ICT stakeholders which will finally improve electronic financial services in rural settings," PM said.