Malawi: One of Malawi Police's 'Most Wanted' Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested

Police in Ntcheu have arrested a 22 year old man suspected to be a notorious armed robber who shot and injured a Burundian National and a bicycle taxi operator in Mangochi on December 14, 2017.

The incident, according to Mangochi Police Publicist, Rodrick Maida, occurred around 9:00 pm on the material day at Soko bus depot in the district.

Ntcheu Police deputy publicist, Andrew Kamanga identified the suspect as Muhammad Alisa.

Kamanga said Alisa is suspected to have shot a Burundian businessman, John Maisha, 42 and a bicycle taxi operator, Steven Yona, 19 from Mgundaphiri Village in Traditional Authority Mponda.

The suspect (Muhammad Alisa) was on the wanted list by Mangochi Police.

Alisa and his friends are said to have attached Maisha and his wife in their shop on December 13, 2017 where they robbed them of some cash and airtime vouchers.

According to Kamanga, the suspect was arrested Monday, the 18th December, 2017 at Biriwiri border post in Ntcheu where he went to process a passport. This was after a tip from the general public.

"We received a tip from the general public that the suspect (Alisa) was processing his passport to leave for South Africa via Biriwiri boarder post in Ntcheu.

"Detectives rushed to the border and found him hiding at Tsangano Market and was arrested," said Kamanga.

Mangochi Police Station has been hunting for the culprit for an offence of armed robbery contrary to Section 301 of the Penal Code according to police.

Wife to the Burundian businessman told Mangochi Police after the incident that unknown armed robbers visited their shop and pointed a pistol on the wife whilst demanding money and airtime vouchers.

Sensing danger, the helpless wife surrendered the undisclosed cash and airtime vouchers to the robbers before wounding her husband whom they shot down as he tried to apprehend him.

In course of running away, the suspect met a taxi bicycle operator identified as Steven Yona whom he also shot on the stomach as he also tried to catch him.

Both victims were referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for further medical treatment, according to Mangochi Police.

Meanwhile, Alisa is expected to be taken to Mangochi to answer charges of robbery according to police.

