Somalia: Ex-Minister Abdirahman Abdishakur Released From Jail

A court in Mogadishu has released without charge a former minister and fierce critic of the government Abdirahman Abdishakur who spent days in jail after being arrested by NISA.

Benadir regional court has ruled that Abdishakur was found not guilty and ordered to free him, rejecting an appeal from the office of the Attorney General.

On Tuesday, Somalia's attorney-general Ahmed Dahir had described Abdishakur's house as a hub for the opposition and a gathering point for people trying to oust the government.