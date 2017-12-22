21 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ex-Minister Abdirahman Abdishakur Released From Jail

Tagged:

Related Topics

A court in Mogadishu has released without charge a former minister and fierce critic of the government Abdirahman Abdishakur who spent days in jail after being arrested by NISA.

Benadir regional court has ruled that Abdishakur was found not guilty and ordered to free him, rejecting an appeal from the office of the Attorney General.

On Tuesday, Somalia's attorney-general Ahmed Dahir had described Abdishakur's house as a hub for the opposition and a gathering point for people trying to oust the government.

Somalia

Party Leader Wins Treason Charge Against Him

The Somali opposition Daljir party leader Mr Abdirahman Abdishakur has won a legal case against him today. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.