Gambian Boxer Outclasses Senegalese 75kg Boxing Champion

Gambia's renowned Boxer, Foday Badjie has routed Senegalese 75kg boxing Champion, Modou Baba Faal on Saturday. The combat was held in commemoration of Mandela Day in Senegal and Foday being the winner scooped the Mandela Belt on stake.

Foday is yet to taste defeat boasting twelve wins in thirteen combats with only a single draw to his name. In last months he won in the All Africa Boxing Championship's super middleweight belt.

The encounter in Senegal showed that Badjie can rise up to the occasion with a professional opponent now standing in his path.

The duel was aimed at offering the Gambian - Foday, who's fighting outside the country for the first time - chance to turn professional but he must attain a certain boxing time or beat Fall who's also Senegal's champion in the 75kg category to attain his dream.