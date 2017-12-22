Gambia: Gambien Vows to Beat Hoyontan in Seconds

Gambien, a renowned figure in the Senegalese arena, has vowed to rid himself of Hoyantan in seconds. In a premier pre-fight face off, Gambien talked tough ahead of this weekend's must-watch duel promising to jettison off and hand Hoyantan his first taste of defeat in the Gambian wrestling circle. " I will put you down in Seconds. Our fight won't last long. I have competed and wrestled down the toughest in Senegal - a thing you haven't even come close to achieving, " Gambien , a one-time member of Mohammed Ndao Tyson's popular Bull Fallen wrestling club, boasts. Blasting back, Hoyantan ventured to jibe : "yeah you,ve competed in Senegal but I too have also been in a lot of Senegalese wrestling clubs especially Dakar which you have no clue about. If you don't attack, I will come for you and if you choose to stay back, I will still come for you." Gambien, being the more experienced, is tipped to triumph and come out of the melee perhaps unscathed but how he gets to do that against a man yet to succumb to a loss in five duels, will be the puzzle fans will long to have sorted. The duo could have met last year but power failure -occurring just minutes before they battled - sabotaged the event consequently rendering hordes of supporters livid. Hoyantan was left bruised with a nasty cut around the eyelid in his hard fought win over Yaya Jammeh of the Police Force Wrestling Club in a rematch fight months ago. Hoyantan's lack of mastery of the art of boxing was exposed to the core in that episode, though he would later win but pundits predict a occurrence of the lapse on Hoyantan especially with a more matured Gambien now his latest opponent. The Club Ndongo Ceesay top dog, Foroyaa Sport understands, will be receiving a figure in excess of D100K - the biggest sum to be received by a Gambian wrestler since resurrection of the aged-old traditional sport in the country.
