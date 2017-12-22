Eritrea: Nationals Abroad Hold Discussion On National Issues

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Sweden, Norway and Israel hold discussions focusing on the objective situation in the homeland and on the regional situation as well as on consular service.

At the seminars conducted in different cities in Sweden and Norway, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Yonnas Mana gave extensive briefing on the progress of the development programs in the homeland and the resilience of the Eritrean people in the Diaspora against external conspiracies.

The head of Community and Public Affairs, Mr. Sirak Bahlibi said that strengthening organizational capacity and encouraging nationals to strengthen participation in the national development drives as well as capacity building of nationals are timely tasks.

Mr. Sirak reiterated that the external conspiracies to demonize Eritrea and to derail from its economic progress have been foiled through the strong resilience of the Eritrean people and Government.

He also gave briefing on the newly issued national identity cards and role of the nationals.

In the same vein, the Eritrean Embassy in Israel organized a seminar on 16 December for the heads of the Eritrean community in the city of Eilat on the objective situation in the homeland.

Mr. Solomon Kinfe, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, gave extensive briefing on the external conspiracies against Eritrea and the strong resilience of the Eritrean people in the past 20 years, the effort the community is exerting to nurture national unity and identity, as well as on the consular service.