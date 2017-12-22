21 December 2017

Eritrea: Election of Area Administrators and Managing Directors

Barentu — Election of area administrators and managing directors was conducted in six administrative areas in Barentu sub-zone.

Indicating that the elections was to replace the outgoing area administrators and managing directors and to enable residents get timely and efficient administrative services, Mr. Awrelio Jakomino, Administrator of the sub-zone, commended the active participation of the residents.

The Secretary of the PFDJ in the sub-zone, Mr. Woldeselasie Abraham called on the newly elected to shoulder the responsibility bestowed upon them and diligently serve the people that elected them.

The newly elected on their part expressed conviction to live up to expectations.

