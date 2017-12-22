21 December 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Anseba - Malaria Prevalence Significantly Reduced

Tagged:

Related Topics

Keren — The prevalence of malaria has dropped by 97% in the Anseba region as a result of the integrated effort made by the Ministry of health, the public and stakeholders.

At an assessment meeting conducted in Keren on 16-17 December, it was reported that the Ministry of Health is extensively working to eradicate malaria by designing five years strategic plan ranging from 2017 to 2021.

The Head of Malaria Control at the Ministry of Health branch in the region, Mr. Kiros Sereke stated that the achievement registered attests to the integrated effort made and called for strong participation of the public and stakeholders in the effort for total eradication of the disease.

Indicating that people's mobility, unsafe use of impregnated bed nets, lack of environmental sanitation as well as late coming to health facilities and improper use of drugs are the main causes and consequences of the disease, Mr. Kiros said that vulnerable members of the society are farmers, herdsmen, members of the EDF and students and called for concerted awareness raising programs.

Mr. Abdullahi Tita, D. G. of Social Services in the region, called for preserving the achievements already registered and strengthening participation for bringing behavioral change.

Eritrea

Election of Area Administrators and Managing Directors

Election of area administrators and managing directors was conducted in six administrative areas in Barentu sub-zone. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.