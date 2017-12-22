Sudan Welcomes the Coming Visit By President Erdogan of Turkey

Khartoum — The Sudan on Thursday welcomed the coming visit to the Sudan by President Tayeb Reccep Erdogan of Turkey which starts on Sunday.

In a press statement it issued on Thursday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the visit constitute a new qualitative development in the bilateral relations and is expected to witness the signing of a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding

It said the Sudanese government would like to express its welcoming of the coming visit by president Erdogan to the Sudan on the 24th of current December and which will last for two days, at the invitation of President Omar Bashir.

The ministry said the visits comes within the context of cementing the bilateral brotherly relations based on the historic, cultural and social roots, and which are further nurtured by economic and trade partnerships.

The visit, the first of its kind by a Turkish president since the independence of the Sudan, is expected to witness in addition to the joint talks, signing of numerous economic agreement in the investment, agriculture, education, and environment, military and legal cooperation, roads, energy, health, and tourism.

An economic forum in which over 100 businessmen and economist and in which some fifty Turkish companies are participating, will take place during the visit.

President Erdogan is also expected to pay a visit to Port Sudan and to Suwakin in Eastern Sudan. Agreement on sea port and free zone are to be signed there.

The University of Khartoum, the most prestigious higher institutional body in the Sudan, has also decided to bestow on President Erdogan, the honorary doctorate in recognition of his efforts to develop me his country and to create partnership with the Sudan and with the Sudanese civil society, as well as his outstanding position with regards to issues of rights and justice in the world.