Gambia: Fares Gone Up Again What Is the Position of the Government?

It was the Ministry of Works and Transport that announced some months ago that it has reduced fares in The Gambia, because of the fall in oil prices in the world market. The Ministry also added that it was only implementing an agreement, agreed upon by the former government and the unions in 2016. Some transport unionists expressed dissatisfaction but eventually drivers complied and the tariff was lowered across the board all over the country.

When the price of fuel was increased the drivers complained and now they have reverted to the old tariff. What is now the position of the government? They cannot remain silent.