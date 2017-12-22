Tanzania: Mukandala to Stand Trial for Alleged Unfair Dismissal of a Student - Court

Kinondoni Resident Magistrate Court has thrown out a petition by former University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) vice chancellor Prof Rwekaza Mukandala in a Sh605 million lawsuit.

The don, through his lawyer Petro Mchelewa, asked the court to throw out the case opened against him and the university for allegedly unfairly dismissing twice Mr Alphonce Lusako from the institution of higher learning.

The lawyer, wanted the court to exclude his client, Prof Mukandala, from the case.

Mr Mchelewa argued that the court has no jurisdiction to hear the case. He also claimed that Mr Lusako was wrong to sue Prof Mukundala instead he should have sued the University.

However, the lawyer's objections were countered by Mr Lusako's advocate, Mr John Seka.

Resident Magistrate Obadia Bwegoge agreed with Mr Seka that Prof Mukandala's objections lacked legal grounds.

In the case, Mr Lusako wants the University of Dar es Salaam and Prof Mukandala to compensate him for the unfair dismissal.

He accuses Prof Mukandala of misusing his powers by dismissing him from the university.

Mr Lusako was firstly dismissed from the university in 2011 after leading demonstrations against the university management.

However, he enrolled again at the university in 2016 to pursue a degree in Law before he was dismissed again in January, 2017.

He was dismissed for allegedly using false credentials to be admitted to the university.