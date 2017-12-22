Tanzania: Make By-Laws to Enforce Planting of Trees - VP

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed regional and district authorities to pass by-laws, which will ensure household supports the green city programme.

This was said yesterday in Dodoma when the first phase of the sustainable programme was launched to make the capital a green city.

Speaking at the launch, Ms Hassan said it was high time the authorities passed laws to support planting of trees in each household, school, universities and open places, adding that stern action should be taken against contraveners.

"The bylaws created should not be there only to govern us, but we all should feel accountable and plant trees for the good of the region," she said, adding that afforestation is an economic opportunity because forests help in producing food, medicine and charcoal.

Moreover, she added that the programme is a continuation of the campaign of 1973 that was enforced by the late former President, Julius Nyerere, which focused on restoring ecosystem in order to avoid desertification.

Although the programmes enforcement did not succeed as expected, the Vice President believes that this time around, it will be successful basing on the fact that this time around it is a programme and not a campaign.

"This programme, which will be continuous and not a campaign. It will be implemented not only in Dodoma but also in other regions of the country," said she said.

Also present at the event was the minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla.

Dr Kigwangalla said in support of the programme his office has contributed 100,000 seedlings and an additional 650,000 more for each district in Dodoma.

He also added that his office will be responsible for the supervision of the green belt and provide training on conservation of environment.

"We plan to provide skills to ensure that conservation of trees is done in a more professional way" he said.