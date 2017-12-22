Tanzania: Damaged Cement Causes Suspension of Ward Executive Officer in Dodoma

The Iyumbu Ward Executive Officer in Dodoma Municipality, Mr Ramadhan Nombo, has been suspended pending an investigation after cement for construction of classrooms in 22 bags became lumpy.

The bags of cement were yesterday discovered to have been damaged when the Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Seleman Jafo, and the MP for Dodoma Urban, Mr Anthony Mavunde, arrived at Iyumbu Primary School.

They were bought by residents of Iyumbu Ward in 2015 for construction of classrooms, but they were never used within the shelf life of cement hence causing it to become lumpy.

Speaking, Dodoma municipal director Godwin Kunambi demanded to know from local leaders what they have been doing all this time as cement became lumpy. There were no answers.

"However, since the ward executive officer is answerable to me, I'm suspending him effective from this moment. He had the duty of informing my office about this matter," said Mr Kunambi.

He said he had taken that action to pave the way for investigations to be launched.

For his part, Ward Councilor Hezron Kudungwa (Chadema), claimed the bags of cement were brought to the school in 2015, but the material ended becoming lumpy because executives did not give him cooperation.