Tanzania: NEC Sheds Light On Polls Saga

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has Chadema's candidate in the Singida North parliamentary by-election was still the rightful candidate of the January polls because he had followed due process to allow his participation.

Chadema candidate David Joseph Djumbe has said he wrote to NEC to withdraw his candidature but the Commission, through its Election director Ramadhani Kailima, released a statement to the public yesterday, insisting that Mr Djumbe was still running for the seat. According to Mr Kailima, the Chadema candidate meets all the criteria to vie for the seat, which was vacated by Mr Lazaro Nyalandu, who later defected to Chadema.

Mr Kailima added that the nomination forms for Mr Djumbe were signed by Chadema's district secretary Amani Mloya, as required by the laws.

He added that Chadema has also submitted a draft of election campaign schedule to the Commission as well as appointing Mr Shaban Lyimo as its member to the ethics committee.

Earlier yesterday, Mr Djumbe said he made the decision to withdraw his candidature in respect of the instructions from his party's top leadership.

He added that he collected and filled the forms before Chadema central Committee meeting.

"Given the fact that I was yet to secure the approval from my own party, I've already submitted my letter to the effect of withdrawing my candidature to the returning officer. In short, in the by-election, Chadema will not have an aspirant to vie for the Singida North Parliamentary Seat. But the party will participate in the forthcoming General Election," he said.

Chadema and six other parties decided not to participate in next month's by-elections after NEC refused to meet them and discuss solutions to irregularities observed during the November civic by-elections.

The other parties are NCCR-Mageuzi, the Civic United Front (CUF), the National League for Democracy (NLD), Chama cha Ukombozi wa Umma (Chauma) and Alliance for Democracy and Transparency (ACT)-Wazalendo.

On January 13, Tanzanians will hold by-elections in three constituencies whose seats run vacant on various grounds including resignation and death.

The constituencies are Singida North, Longido and Songea.